Family of Yakima shooting victim believe suspect deserves attempted murder charge

YAKIMA, WA - The family of the man shot by Antonio Rabadadn is asking for tougher charges against the suspect.

Rabadan shot Jamie Briggs in Yakima recently, leaving Briggs in critical condition.

The 24-year-old suspect is being held in the Yakima County Jail, facing First Degree Assault charges.

Jamie's sister-in-law Amanda created a petition on change.org in order to share his story and see if others would support their fight in getting justice for Jamie.

The petition started just two days ago and already has over one-hundred signatures, and they're not coming from just people in Washington anymore. The family says that they are getting comments and support from all over, and they're not surprised at the attention they've received.

"He lived through two bullets, he could have died. And so he, this man, does deserve to be charged with attempted murder," Jamie's sister-in-law Amanda Gonzalez told us.

Right now, Jamie is recovering at Harborview Medical Center and has had to undergo several surgeries since the incident. His family says these injuries will be something he will have to deal with for the rest of his life.