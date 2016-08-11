Kittitas County Fire District #1 is in need of volunteer firefighters

YAKIMA, WA - If you're looking for a way to help your community as well as yourself, Kittitas County Fire District #1 welcomes you.

They're currently running very short on volunteers, and although becoming a volunteer in Kittitas County is a long process, it's well worth it.

Kittitas County Fire District #1 Fire Chief D.J. Evans had plenty to say regarding the volunteer decrease: "What happens if there [are] no volunteers left to respond? What next?"

There are only 13 volunteers with the district now, but Chief Evans says he needs at least 30.

"I've been at this low number for about three years now," he told us. "I would thank them for putting the effort to step up and just try. I'm willing to take on everybody who wants to try. It's not fit for everyone."

Although it can be a risky duty, once you're part of the team, you're part of the motto.

"Our motto is everybody goes home safely at night. Whatever the event, everyone's going home."

And this motto is always easier to uphold when there's more people involved.

"We've got to stay on top of our game."

If you're interested in helping the firefighters do just that, you can contact Chief Evans at the Kittitas County Fire District #1.