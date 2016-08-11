AFOL's Brick in Yakima offers LEGO fun for all ages

YAKIMA, WA - AFOL's Brick in Yakima is in the business of selling creativity and imagination all through little colored plastic bricks.

"At AFOL's Brick, we cultivate the idea that there are adult fans of Legos out there, and they are going to support the next generation of people," said owner Dan Swayne.

The store, located at 1017 S 48th Avenue, has been open for about a month now, and Swayne said the reason they chose to open their doors was not to make a profit, but to bring something to Yakima that no other store offers.

"Legos are one of the most positive means of bringing people together and having them enjoy a creative process, build things, be innovative, and have young people be stimulated mentally," said Swayne.

AFOL's Brick is so unique to the Yakima area that there is no other store like it between Seattle and Billings, Montana.

The Lego specialty store sells everything from new, old, and even retired sets to assorted pieces that people can buy.

But that's not the only thing that makes the store unique: a table and some floor space allow kids and parents to build, and that alone is reward enough for Swayne.

"The future of children and families bonding, even multi-generational grandparents doing builds with their grandkids and just having that peaceful time," said Swayne.

Swayne wants everyone to know that the store is not his, but the people's. He encourages novices and enthusiasts alike to come and build at AFOL's Brick.