Wine tasting room in Paterson is nominated for USA Today's 10 Best Tasting Rooms

PATERSON, WA - A panel of experts from USA Today picked the best American tasting rooms at wineries around the nation, and three of the nominees are from our area.

Alexandria Nicole Cellars in Paterson is one of the wineries nominated, and although they offer several tasting rooms, USA Today picked "The State Destiny Ridge" tasting room for the nomination. The room is open by appointment for tours and tastings.

Alexandria Boyle, the owner and director of marketing, says this nomination means a lot to them.

"It's been very humbling for us. We are very, very excited about it and just really honored to be nominated," Boyle said.

Other nominees are Charles Smith Wines, which has two tasting rooms, one in Seattle and the other in downtown Walla Walla. The third nominee is Hedges Family State, located in Benton City.

If you would like to vote for your favorite tasting room, you can visit this website to cast your vote.

http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-tasting-room/