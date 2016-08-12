Man gets compacted after sleeping in cardboard recycling bin

ALBANY, OR - A man sleeping in a bin for recycled cardboard suffered a fractured leg when he was scooped up and compacted.



The 23-year-old was listed in good condition at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Corvallis.



Albany police Capt. Eric Carter says the truck driver became aware of the situation Thursday morning when the victim started throwing cardboard out the back. He got out to take a look and heard the man yelling.



Carter says a similar incident happened five years ago in Albany. In May 2011, the body of a 50-year-old homeless man was discovered when a load of cardboard was left at an Allied Waste sorting station.

