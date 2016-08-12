Three teen boys accused of raping 16-year-old girl after a party in Prosser

PROSSER, WA - Three teen boys are accused of raping a 16-year-old girl after a party in Prosser in July 2016. Court documents obtained at the Benton County Justice Center say police were given a video showing the girl naked in a bathroom and extremely intoxicated. The report said the victim had droopy eyes and was slurring her words. She could also be heard on video asking for help.



The victim told police she drank alcohol and took at least one Xanax pill which one of the alleged suspects had given her. She said she does not remember what happened after that.



The boy who allegedly gave her the prescription drug, Josue Fajardo, told her after she sobered up that he and two other boys had sex with her that night. Then she called police.



Fajardo is facing rape and tampering with a witness charges after asking someone to convince the victim to not talk about the Xanax for fear he would get in trouble for drugs.



The other two boys, Moises Galindo Jr. and Alejandro Alvarez III are facing second degree rape charges.