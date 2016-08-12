HOMETOWN PROUD: Catching a bite at the Cougar Den in White Swan

WHITE SWAN - The Cougar Den is home to the only restaurant in White Swan, but that's not all they have to offer. They also have a small convenience store right next to the restaurant tables, along with gas pumps right outside. It's the perfect pit stop for the locals and for those just passing through.

And although the sweet customer service is definitely speedy, they are far from a "fast food" restaurant.

"People think it's fast food because it's a convenience store, but it's all made to order," the manager, Ana Lupercio, shared with us. "We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner."

The Cougar Den has a very wide variety of drinks, food, and of course, snacks. From milkshakes to their famous Cougar burger, or just a bag of chips, the Cougar Den is definitely the place to grab a bite in White Swan. The staff told reporter Haley Gibbs that it's usually extra busy during the school year because all of the students like to stop by after class and get a treat.