HOMETOWN PROUD: Catching a bite at the Cougar Den in White Swan

Hometown Proud and Fun
-
Hometown Proud: Yakima's classic, the Stop And Go Drive-In
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Veronica Padilla checked out a drive-in that has been growing along with the community.
-
Hometown Proud: Tieton Cider Works in Yakima
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon visited a brewery in Yakima that specializes in cider.
-
Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground Tours
The City of Pendleton has a bit of a concealed history.
-
Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Kristina Shalhoup checked out the history of the Tri-City Country Club.
-
Hometown Proud: The history of our own Kennewick station
For Kennewick's segment of Hometown Proud - and at the request of some of our viewers - we looked into the history of our station at 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue.
-
Hometown Proud: Sweets to eat at Tsp Bakeshop
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky checked out a sweet shop in West Richland.
-
New STEAM middle school in West Richland nearing completion
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky decided to check out the progress of Leona Libby Middle School in West Richland.
-
Hometown Proud: A unique distillery called Black Heron Spirits
For this week's Hometown Proud, we went just a hop, skip, and a jump away to West Richland.
-
Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.
-
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.
-
Two mobile homes destroyed in Yakima fire
Selah man loses property to fire
New vets center
Fire Dept items stolen
YPD de-escalation training part 1
Rep. Newhouse presents Congressional Award to West Valley HS student
One West Valley student is ready to celebrate this Memorial Day Weekend after having received an award by Representative Dan Newhouse.More >>
Recipes to reduce waste
Americans waste over a pound of food each day and close to 300 pounds each year, most of those being fruits and vegetables.More >>
Two families of 5 displaced after fire destroys Yakima mobile homes
The Red Cross is helping two families who lost everything Thursday when a fire swept through two mobile homes in northeast Yakima and destroyed them.More >>
Selah man loses most of property, 12 cars, and hay for cattle in Selah fire
Fire season is already underway, and tonight we're taking an in-depth look at what you need to know to keep yourself and your house safe.More >>
Yakima County Sheriff's Office closed due to strong gas odor
The Yakima County Sheriffs are dealing with an issue that has prompted them to close their office.More >>
Hiking and wildlife safety
The next time you're heading off for a hike in the Pacific Northwest, there's a few things to know in case you're confronted by a mountain lion.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: Louis Walter Brock
Brock was convicted on July 24, 1985 of Rape In The First Degree.More >>
Suspect in May 10 Yakima fatal stabbing arrested
On Monday, Yakima Police arrested 25-year-old Earl Ruff in connection with the May 10 stabbing death of 23-year-old Giovanni Hernandez-Badillo.More >>
Controlled burn becomes 4-alarm fire near I-82 in Selah
Multiple fire departments responded to a 4-alarm fire on the 500 block of Lucas Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 22.More >>
New veterans center for Yakama Nation tribal veterans opens in Toppenish
A week before the country honors and remembers the men and women who have died serving in the U.S. Military on Memorial Day, a new veteran's center opens their doors in Toppenish.More >>
