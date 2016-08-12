Charges made in Hwy 12 head-on crash that killed 17-year-old last August

03/20/17 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - A Walla Walla man is now facing charges from the state for a head-on crash that killed a 17-year-old girl on Highway 12 in August.

25-year-old Kasey Parsons has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault.

According to the Washington State Patrol report included in the case, Parsons was driving east on Highway 12 west of Walla Walla last August when he crossed the center line and hit Raychel Campana's car. After the accident, Brandon Bultman-Lowe, the passenger in Parsons's car, was treated for injuries at the scene. However, Raychel Campana was Life Flighted to Kadlec Medical Center, where she died in the hospital from her injuries three days later.

After investigating the accident, WSP determined that Parsons had crossed the center line due to fatigue.

Today was Parsons's first court appearance. This story will be updated as the case continues.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08/15/16 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - The Washington State Patrol has just released that one of the victims of the SR-12 two-car crash last Friday has passed away from her injuries.

Raychel J. Campana, 17, was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center on Friday, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly before 6 this morning.

The crash is still under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - A head-on collision this afternoon resulted in three people being transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

The collision happened 20.5 miles west of Walla Walla, near milepost 316 on SR-12.

Kasey Robert Parsons, 25, was traveling eastbound on SR-12 with passenger Brandon J. Bultmanlowe, 27, when their vehicle crossed the center line near milepost 316 and struck a westbound vehicle head-on. The driver of the westbound vehicle was 17-year-old Raychel J. Campana.

Campana was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Parsons and Bultmanlowe were transported to St. Mary's Hospital.

Both cars were totaled and impounded.

The collision resulted in 3 miles of traffic backup in both directions until the scene was able to be cleared.

The collision is currently under investigation. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were involved.