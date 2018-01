Stefani joined KNDU/KNDO as a Multimedia Jounalist in August 2016 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in December with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

During her time in at VCU, Stefani interned at WTVR CBS6 News in Richmond, VA and Univision in Washington DC. She also reported for the award-winning newscast "VCU InSight", which airs on WCVW-TV PBS Richmond.

Stefani is excited to start her career in the west coast and serve the Tri-Cities community.