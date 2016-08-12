Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation help veterans fly down memory lane

YAKIMA, WA - A foundation that gives back to veterans and seniors through plane rides visited Yakima on Friday morning.

Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that travels across the U.S. with one mission: to give back to those who have given.

"These folks were us, they had careers, they were pillars of the community," said Lynn Sommars, an Ageless Aviation crew member. "They rocked, and we are going to take them back to that time when they were that person."

Dick Bold, a soon-to-be 100-year-old World War II Veteran from Highgate Senior Living, was among the first to fly. The non-profit organization uses three open-cockpit 1942 Boeing Stearman Biplanes in their dream flights.

"People put memories way down here, and when they get up there they come out and they tell stories to their families they have never heard," said Sommars.

With some help, Bold was able to get on the historic plane. At first he struggled for a bit, but once he got in the cockpit he was ready for takeoff.

The foundation has been doing Dream Flights since 2011, and providing free flights to veterans like Bold makes it all worth it.

"I do not know where we went or how far we went, but we went and we went the whole way," said Bold.

And through a pilot and a plane, those who have served many get a chance not to walk, but fly down memory lane.