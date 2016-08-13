TRAFFIC ALERT: Signalization project to start near Vantage Highway

ELLENSBURG, WA - The intersection of the Vantage Highway and Pfenning Road is getting a new traffic signal, crosswalks, and sidewalks as part of a $1.1 million City of Ellensburg Public Works Department project.

Work is set to start Monday, August 15th on the Vantage Highway and Pfenning Road Signalization project. All construction work will happen during the day, and alternating one-way traffic patterns may cause delays.

Later this year construction activity will shut down for 2 to 3 months while the city awaits the delivery of pre-ordered traffic poles and signal. The project is expected to be complete, and the new traffic signal and pedestrian improvements fully operational by next year.

Utility improvements are also part of this project, and customers should not experience any service interruptions.

The project’s funding is made possible in large part due to a City of Ellensburg’s Public Works Department grant award from the Transportation Improvement Board in the amount of $646,587.

More information about the project is available on the City of Ellensburg’s website. You can also call (509) 925-8230 or email publicworks@ci.ellensburg.wa.us.