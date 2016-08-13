City of Union Gap breaks ground on new skate park

UNION GAP, WA - Sunday morning the city of Union Gap took another big step in giving their community a place where they can shred, ollie and flip. The city finally broke ground at Cahalan Park for their first skate park .

"We came up with this idea about nine years ago and the more things you can do to keep kids out of gangs and off of drugs the better," said former Union Gap councilman James Murr.

The idea was first brought to the city by a group of Union Gap students trying to make a difference in their community. The $225,000 project was given the green light back in February by the city council. Marijuana sales tax revenue is helping pay for the project.

"The commitment of the council when we considered the marijuana ordinance was, what is better," said Union Gap Mayor Roger Wentz. "To keep it out or can we take that money that is being made and put it to a positive use."

Over 50 local skaters helped the city design the skate park and over 100 people donated to it. The skate park is only the first phase at Cahalan Park and next the city wants to add a water fountain.

"This is vital to a healthy lifestyle and moving a society away from gangs, drugs, no hope, boredom and dissatisfaction," said Wentz. "This is a quality of life."

Through the skate park the city is not only looking at giving people something new to do, but something that will benefit the youth and help the city continue to uplift their community.