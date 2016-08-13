Semi-truck bursts into flames near Dallas Road

RICHLAND, WA.-- Crews are still trying to look into what exactly caused a semi-truck stationed near the Dallas Road exit on I-82 to go up in flames. They told us that the man driving the semi had just pulled over to rest, since semi-truck drivers are only allowed to drive so many hours a day. While he was resting, the man heard a popping noise from behind him. He got out of his truck to see what was causing the noise, and was shocked to find his truck burning in front of him.

Benton County Fire District 1 rushed to the fire, and told us they what they saw at the scene surprised them.

"Obviously we had no idea what we were into until we got here," said BCFD1 Captain, Devin Helland. "The first units arrived reported a fully engulfed semi fire, with extension to the natural cover."



Firefighters were able to get the fire out but the semi, which wasn't carrying any cargo, still ended up a pile of ashes. Luckily, no one was injured.