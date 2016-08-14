Fatal accident after car runs stop sign

UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff's Office has released that Godofredo Lucatero, 59, of Pasco, was traveling eastbound when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Taylor Flats Road. He collided with Floyd Mohr, 44, of West Richland, who was traveling northbound. Antonia Lucatero, 56, who was a passenger of the car that ran the stop sign, died at the scene. The other two were transported to Kadlec hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.

PASCO, WA- An accident early Saturday leaves one person dead and two in critical condition.

A car going east on Selph Landing Road was t-boned when they ran a stop sign at an intersection, the other car was traveling north on Taylor Flats Road.

One of the people injured was life-flighted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, the other was taken there by an ambulance.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department, firefighters, and Pasco Police were all on the scene. They closed the intersection for some time to continue their investigation.



