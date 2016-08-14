Fatal motorcycle accident in Yakima leaves two dead - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Fatal motorcycle accident in Yakima leaves two dead

YAKIMA, WA- Washington State Patrol closed eastbound lanes of US-12 near 16th Avenue Saturday night after a fatal accident. 

They tell us, Robert McEachern was riding his motorcycle with 67-year-old Ellen McEachern on the back when they rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler who was stopped for traffic. 

Robert died at the scene and Ellen later died at Yakima Regional Hospital. 

