Fire crews respond to a three alarm fire on North 2nd Street

YAKIMA, WA- Saturday night a house fire started on North 2nd Street, between East G and East F. Crews responded to a three alarm fire.

Yakima Fire Department tells us the cause of the fire was kids playing with an aerosol can and lighter.

Yakima Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at approximately 4:27 PM in the 600 block of N. Second Street. The first arriving fire department vehicle was Rescue 91 and they reported one 3 unit apartment building heavily involved with fire and spreading to an adjacent structure.

Rescue 91 and Yakima Police Officers evacuated several people form the apartments. The fire severely damaged both buildings and took 2 hours to bring under control. Resources were stretched due to a serious motor vehicle collision on US 12, just minutes before this fire was reported. A ladder truck, and fire engine, and the Shift Commander were tied up on the collision, which removed them from an immediate response to the fire.

The structure fire required a Third Alarm response from several upper valley fire departments. Firefighters were hampered by the high temperatures and the fire penetrating into hidden spaces. One Juvenal was burned and was treated at a local hospital and later released. Four families have been displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Captain Tim Whitehurst told us the weather made fighting the fire even harder, "the hot temperatures takes its toll on the firefighters, so we constantly needed to have fresh bodies rotated into the firefight and we were hampered by it. We could not stay ahead of it".