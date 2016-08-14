Man convicted of killing three set for re-sentencing

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) - The man convicted of shooting three people at a Moses Lake middle school in 1996 will be re-sentenced in late October.

Barry Loukaitis was 14 when the shooting occurred on Feb. 2, 1996. He killed a teacher and two fellow students at Frontier Middle School. He is service a life sentence for the killings.

Grant County Superior Court on Friday a judge set re-sentencing dates for October 27 and 28.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision held that children under the age of 16 can't be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. That means Loukaitis must be re-sentenced. In January it was decided that the judge assigned to his original sentencing, Judge Michael Cooper, will come out of retirement to preside over the case.

