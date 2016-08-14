Man dies after being hit by SUV

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police responded to Kennewick Avenue and Conway Street early Sunday morning to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian.

An adult male was struck by an SUV which was traveling east on Kennewick Avenue. For some time, they closed eastbound of Kennewick Avenue down.

We talked to Kennewick Police later on Sunday, Officer Quinones told us it wasn't a hit and run and that the pedestrian didn't see the SUV coming.

The identity of the pedestrian hasn't been released. They're handing the investigation over to traffic officers