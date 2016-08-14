Family trying to figure out whats next after losing home in fire

YAKIMA, WA - Saturday evening 66 firefighters responded to a fire on the 600 block of North 2nd street in Yakima. The fire tore through an apartment complex and a single family home.

The cause of the fire, two juveniles who were playing with an aerosol can and lighter on top of a storage shed. The children lost control of the fire and it then spread to gas tanks accelerating the flame.

The fire may be out and the smoke has cleared, but the Villanueva family is left with a home that is burnt, chard and worst of all unlivable.

"It is a total loss that is what they told us, that it is a total loss, they cannot stay here anymore," said Mayte Villanueva, whose parents house was totaled in the fire.

The family said the fire, which started at the triplex quickly spread to most of their home with the second floor being completely destroyed.

They believe those who are responsible for the fire should also be responsible for the damage.

"I think that the neighbor's insurance has to pay for this damage because it was there fault for allowing those kids to play with fire," said Villanueva.

Five people lived in the Villanueva residence and now all of them are displaced.

"My mom is not doing good, she is diabetic and her sugar was really low yesterday," said Villanueva. "My dad looks sad, he is a farm worker and he has worked since we were little to have a place for us."

The family is being helped by Red Cross and they have filed an insurance claim. At this point, it is unclear what the family will do with the house, but they have hopes of rebuilding it in the future.