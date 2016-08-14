Miracle baby turning five

KENNEWICK, WA.-- By most doctor's standards, Hunter Aagaard shouldn't be alive right now. You could say that he's a miracle, and now that's he's approaching his fifth birthday, Hunter's family remembers how lucky they are to still have him.

Hunter got stuck in his mother's birth canal, and as a result, was born dead. Doctors spent nearly seven minutes resuscitating him, but the damage was heavy. He needed seven blood transfusions, had subdural hemorrhaging, which meant he was bleeding internally, as well as severe nerve damage that lead to a 17-hour nerve transplant. His chances of survival didn't look good.

"When we got to children's [hospital]," Hunter's mother, Kristen Tisdale, told KNDU, "They told us he had a slim chance of living... and that we better plan to bury our child."

However, Hunter is still here, and is turning five in just a few days! Despite the scary start to his life, he's happy, healthy, and fearless.

"If you tell him Hunter, you can't do something," Kristen said, "He will prove you wrong! Over the course of the five years he's been on this earth, he's been proving doctors wrong left and right."

This almost-five-year-old has an inspiring outlook on life, and has shown everyone he's met that, maybe you don't have to be old to be wise.