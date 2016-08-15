How to get the best bang for your budget for back-to-school shopping

Kennewick, WA - It's that back-to-school time of the year, and with the start of the Fall semester, we are helping you get prepared by finding the best places for you to get the best deals on school supplies.

No matter where you shop or where your child goes to school, the first thing you'll need is a school supply list. Some teachers provide their own list while certain districts have lists posted online, and a few stores even help you out by providing a school supply list when you walk in.

Some stores like Wal-Mart have items on sale for as cheap as 17 cents, while other stores, like Office Depot, have electronic items at a bargain.

Overall, on average, you'll probably spend about $60 on back-to-school supplies, and you can get the shopping done in about an hour depending on how many stops you make.

To get the best bang for your budget, you'll want to get out to shopping as early as possible and take advantage of all of the sales at stores like Wal-Mart and Office Depot before the items are out of stock.