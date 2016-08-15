Gesa Credit Union announces Hanford and Richland High School debit cards

RICHLAND, WA - Gesa Credit Union and the Richland School District announced today they have entered into a partnership agreement that will allow community members to raise funds for students while also showing their pride for Hanford and Richland High Schools on their Gesa VISA® Debit Card. The new program earns money for high school student activities each time a cardholder swipes their Hanford or Richland High School debit card.

“Richland School District is where our High School Credit Union program began and our partnership has well exceeded the goal of promoting financial literacy among students,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “These co-branded Visa® debit cards expand on that partnership and provide our members a way to help support local students – all while showing their school pride.”

Community members wishing to obtain a Hanford or Richland High School Debit Card can visit one of Gesa’s Tri-Cities branch locations and have their new card printed instantly in the branch. This is the second district Gesa Credit Union has partnered with on this program. A similar agreement was announced in September 2015 with the Kennewick School District. To date, that program has raised over $10,000 for local students.