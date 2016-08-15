Three teenage girls rescued after spending a night in the woods near Easton

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Three 14-year-old girls became stranded while floating the river North of Easton on Saturday and had to spend the night on a small rock bar.

On August 13, 2016 at around 8:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of three missing 14 year old rafters. Jenna Spiess, Faith Lake, and Jasmine Tran, were staying with Jenna’s family in the Easton area and launched onto a portion of the Upper Yakima River in the Sun Island area of Easton at around 4:30 p.m. with the intention of making “the loop” around Sun Island, expecting to return within 2 hours. When they did not return, family members called the Sheriff's Office.

Using a small inflatable jet boat, the Sheriff’s Office Swift-Water Rescue Team searched the river and tributaries until around 2:00 AM with no results. A request was made for air support.



By 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a large team of Search and Rescue volunteers and a helicopter from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office joined the search within 1/2 hour of arriving in the area, The crew from the helicopter spotted the girls on the north side of the Yakima River about 1.5 miles east of where they launched.

The Chelan County helicopter landed in a small clearing near the girls and pick them up. They were flown to the Easton Fire Department where they were reunited with family members. They were cold but not injured.