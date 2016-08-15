Local man earns gold medal at Olympics-style police and fire event

KENNEWICK, WA - A Tri-Cities man is a gold medal winner. Hanford Patrol Academy Commandant Bruce Cameron has taken home several medals in a competition where everyone is Team USA.

"Police officers and firefighters are a lot faster than you think," said Cameron, and he should know. He is one of the fastest.



"I won gold in the 200 meter dash and two silvers in the 100 and 400-relay," said Cameron.



That was at this year's United States Police and Fire Championships in San Diego. With last year's regional competitions included, Cameron has taken home a total of six gold medals, two silvers, and one bronze. He said the event is much like the Olympics.



"They have all the events, same ones, and over 5,000 people competing," said Cameron.



There is even a podium for medal winners like him.



"There's a very small podium. However it's very similar to what's going on in today's Olympics," said Cameron.



However in these games, it's not world-class athletes competing. They are captains, detectives, paramedics and even Hanford Patrol The FBI, the Justice Department, and police and firefighters from all over the country take part.



"The camaraderie was just terrific. The team building. The partnerships that you went through. Just being around the guys and gals," said Cameron.



Cameron is not only a sprinter. He also competes in long jump and combat pistol. Now as he cheers on Team USA in Rio, he is reflecting on the similarities and the discipline all of these games share.

"It represents the same type of spirit the same esprit de corps. The same getting in shape and working out and all the hours it takes," said Cameron.



Cameron will retire from Hanford Patrol in August after 36 years. He has already been invited back to the World Police and Fire Championships in Canada next year and is planning to go. Retired people are invited as well.



Cameron is also an Army veteran, a former semi-pro football player and said he once ran a 100-yard dash in 9.9 seconds.