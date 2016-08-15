Multiple fires leave several Yakima families homeless

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima firefighters told our reporter Haley Gibbs that the recent house fires have all been of high urgency.

There have been three different house fires in three days, and most of them have left families homeless.

The fire that happened Saturday on N. 2nd Street in Yakima was caused by children who were playing with aerosol cans and lighters. The fire left multiple families without homes.

Two more fires started Monday morning at two separate houses; one on Cornell Street and the other on Powell Street.

The Cornell home was completely destroyed, while the damage to the Powell home is still unknown. These fires leaving at least one more family without a home is always something very difficult to see, firefighters told our reporter.

"It creates a big disruption in their lives, and some can recuperate because they have insurance and they have the means to recover. But some don't, so everything they own is in that home," said Tom Schneider, Shift Commander for the Yakima Fire Department.

The causes of Monday morning's fires are both still being investigated, but firefighters have deemed them to be suspicious in nature. Firefighters also want to remind everyone that this could happen to anyone, and that it is best to be safe, especially during these hot and dry temperatures.

Although it may seem obvious, firefighters shared that a big and simple safety precaution is having working smoke alarms. One of the families involved didn't have smoke alarms and was very lucky to make it out before the fire got too big. This, however, isn't always the case.