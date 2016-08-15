Football, fermented grapes, and a fun experience: all aboard the Seahawks Express!

YAKIMA, WA - Are you a dedicated Seahawks fan who drives over the pass to make it to a game every chance you get, but tired of being the responsible driver instead of a relaxed passenger?

Well luckily enough for those of you living in Yakima, you can now hop aboard the Seahawks Express, a bus that will pick you and your friends up from the Information Center in Yakima and bus you straight to the game!

"I do the driving over the pass in the winter conditions, I do the parking, all you have to do is ride and enjoy," said Eric Miller, President of Wineries Express.

The ride only costs $55, which is usually less than what people pay to drive there themselves, park, and drive back. Miller says that people should not only take the bus because it's convenient but also because his passengers have quite a bit of fun.

The Seahawks Express is part of Wineries Express, but last year Miller found that wine season got a bit quiet while football season was in full swing. This was the main reason he started the Seahawks Express.

"It's turned out to be kind of a fun thing," Miller told reporter Haley Gibbs. "I think it's a great service and people do have a lot of fun, and I like to be the catalyst for that."

The pre-season games have already started and the Seahawks Express is waiting for passengers.

You can learn more about the Seahawks Express at this website: https://www.wineriesexpress.com/seahawk-express.html.