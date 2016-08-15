Train station turned tasting room; a new wine experience in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Many years ago, it used to be a train station, but now it's been transformed into a beautiful tasting room.

The owners of Cote Bonneville in Sunnyside say that in 14 years they've never had a tasting room, and the train station has been their best kept secret.

The train station was built in 1911 and was also a gathering place for many people in the community. The station brought people together, and now one of the owners of Cote Bonneville, Kathy Shields, says they're hoping this new tasting room will do the same.

"So many people don't realize where their food comes from and what a rich valley is right in our backyards, and so when the train station opens up this community to the outside world, we hope that it serves to bring people from the outside world here to learn about our region," Shields said.

They've had visitors from all over the world, and now they want to put Sunnyside on the map and bring life to the community so that people can learn more about the town.

In honor of the new tasting room, they have launched a new wine called "Train Station". The wine is now available in stores.