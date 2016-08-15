Cote Bonneville winery expects a good year despite recent fires

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The owners of Cote Bonneville winery say their Dubrul vineyard wasn't affected by the fires in our area this year. They say the grapes are healthy and its shaping up to be a good season.

The owners walk the vineyard almost everyday to check on the progress of the grapes.

Winemaker Kerry Shields says this season is the best they've had.

"We had an early spring so things were early, but with the weather we are not that far ahead. Everything its shaping up to be a nice fall. The plants are healthy, we've got plenty of water this year, so it should be a nice year," Shields said.

They've had good yields and a wet spring so they are expecting more quantity this year.

Cote Bonneville is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will do wine tastings by appointment.

For more information just visit their website at: http://www.cotebonneville.com/contact/visit.htm.