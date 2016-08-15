Pasco City Council takes first step in ACLU lawsuit, approves "partial consent decree"

PASCO, WA - The Pasco City Council approves a "partial consent decree" to move forward in a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU over voting districts. That means the city will jointly file the consent decree.

A consent decree is basically a document showing each side agrees to resolve the issue. The ACLU said Pasco's voting system is illegal. City council members have been working toward a solution for years now and decided this is the best avenue to go about changing things. Both sides want the large Latino population to be better represented in the voting process.



With the approval of the consent decree, the next step for the city council is a public hearing on alternative voting systems. That is planned for September 6th.