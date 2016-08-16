UPDATE: Police still investigating gang-related shooting, release victim name

UPDATE AUGUST 16TH, 2016 10:30 AM:

KENNEWICK, WA- Sergeant Ken Lattin with the Kennewick Police Department is releasing more information regarding a gang related shooting Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 9 p.m. at the Heatherstone Apartment complex on the 1100 Block of West 10th in Kennewick. Investigators now believe two suspects were carving their gang insignia into the paint of the victim's truck before they were confronted.

The victim, Jorge Antonio Jimenez, tried to confront the suspects. The two tried to run away, shooting bullets toward Jimenez a dozen times hitting him twice. Police say Jimenez was hit in the abdomen and leg. His friends helped him back upstairs into an apartment but he died before police and paramedics arrived.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, tall, thin build, spiked dark hair in his early 20's. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, short, heavy build, dark hair in his early 20's as well. Witnesses believe the second suspect was the shooter, both suspects ran north away from the complex after the shooting.

Police confirm the victim is a documented gang member and based on the carving of the rival gang's insignia, they have reason to believe this is a criminal gang related crime.

Anyone who may have information or saw something last night is encouraged to contact Kennewick Police.

"The WSP Crime Scene Team responded from Spokane last night and is still processing the scene this morning. The Benton County Coroner has taken possession of the victim and next of kin have been notified," Sergeant Lattin concludes in a press release.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

KENNEWICK, WA - Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened last night in Kennewick at the Heatherstone Apartments off W. 10th Ave.

Police were called to the apartment complex around 9 o'clock last night after reports of multiple shots being fired.

A male victim was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene. Police aren't releasing the name of the victim until the next of kin can be notified.

Police say that the incident is gang related and they are following up on possible suspect leads but haven't arrested anyone at this time.

If you know anything you are asked to call Kennewick Police at 628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 586-8477.