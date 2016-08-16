Children's Mental Health Task Force seeks survey takers for recommendations

OLYMPIA, WA - A group working to improve mental health services for kids in Washington has released a survey to collect data on the subject. The Children's Mental Health Task Force is hoping to solidify recommendations to state lawmakers on ways to help youth with mental health issues.

If you have received mental health services, worked in youth-serving systems, or have worked in K-12 education this is a great opportunity to get your voice heard.

Survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/childmh

The legislative report reflecting the results of this process will be available for review in early December.

