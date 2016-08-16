Sunnyside teen shot in leg by accidental discharge, claims he was being robbed

SUNNYSIDE, WA - At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sunnyside Police were dispatched to the Sunnyside Community Hospital regarding a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound in his leg. When officers arrived, they collected information from the male who stated that he was shot as part of a robbery when he refused to give up his bicycle. The male claimed the incident occurred on the pathway between Sunnyview Park and Waneta Road in Sunnyside.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that the physical evidence did not support the story provided by the male. After discovering the angle of entry and wound track as well as a .22 caliber revolver found in the male's backpack during a consent search, it was determined that the incident was an accidental discharge resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot.

The wounds were not life-threatening and the teenager was treated and released.

The case is in the process of being forwarded to the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review, to determine if charges for false reporting or obstructing should be filed.