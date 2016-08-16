Grant County deputies need help identifying two armed convenience store robbers

GEORGE, WA - Grant County deputies are asking the public for help with identifying two men who robbed a George area convenience store at gunpoint on Monday morning.



Just before 6 a.m. Monday, August 15, two men entered Midway Mart, 16010 Road 1-Northwest, about one mile east of George. Locals also know this convenience store as "Murphy's Corner" Shell station. One of the men was armed with a handgun which he pointed at the cashier while demanding money. The two men fled after getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer.



Suspect 1 is described as male, possibly white, in his mid-20s, 5’ 8”, heavier set, wearing a red bandana covering the bottom portion of his face, baggy black hoodie, gray sweat pants, black gloves, and black Nike shoes.



Suspect 2 is described as a white male, in his mid-20s, 5’ 8”, wearing black shoes, blue jeans with red bandana in his back left pocket, dark gray baggy sweater, black clothing covering the bottom of his face, white gloves, and armed with a black baseball bat.



No vehicle was seen, and the suspects’ direction of travel is unknown.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 16GS10272. Tipsters can remain anonymous.