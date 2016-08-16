Kennewick School District announces school open houses

KENNEWICK, WA — The start of a new school year in Kennewick is just as much about parents and families getting reacquainted with teachers and school staffs as it is for students.

The Kennewick School District invites the community to attend the following open houses scheduled at its schools.

Elementary Schools

Amistad — Aug. 25, 4:45 to 6:15 p.m.

Canyon View — Sept. 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cascade — Sept. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cottonwood — Sept. 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Eastgate — Sept. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Edison — Sept. 8, 6 to 7 p.m.

Hawthorne — Sept. 13, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Lincoln — Aug. 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Ridge View — Aug. 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sage Crest — Sept. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Southgate — Aug. 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Sunset View — Sept. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Vista — Sept. 15, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Washington — Sept. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Westgate — Aug. 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Middle Schools

Chinook — Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Desert Hills — Aug. 25, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Highlands — Aug. 22, 5 to 7 p.m.

Horse Heaven Hills — Sept. 1, 5 to 7 p.m.

Park — Aug. 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m., gymnasium

High Schools

Kamiakin — Sept. 1, 6 to 8:50 p.m.

Kennewick — Sept. 1, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Southridge — Sept. 1, 5:45 p.m., gymnasium

Alternative Schools

Delta High School — Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Legacy High School — Sept. 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

Mid-Columbia Partnership — Sept. 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tri-Tech Skills Center — Aug. 25, 5:30 to 6 p.m. for morning session students, 6:30 to 7 p.m. for afternoon session students