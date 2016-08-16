Yakima School Board holds meeting to discuss school year budget plan

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School Board is meeting tonight, Tuesday, August 16th to decide on a big budget plan for the upcoming school year.

The proposed budget is $205 million.

There will be 300 more full-time students this school year compared to last year, which will put Yakima at over 16,200 students. And with more students, comes a heftier budget.

About $200 million is budgeted for general expenses, while the other $5 million is going to capital projects and debt services.

However, according to the board's budget document, the school is only going to have an estimated $198 million in revenue, which is $7 million less than the proposed budget.

The budget document also states that the major plans include things like Phase One of the Davis Auditorium expansion and adopting the English Language Arts curriculum at the secondary level.

The board will be meeting tonight at 7 at 104 North 4th Avenue to discuss the proposed budget, and the meeting will be open to the public.