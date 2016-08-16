Prosser teen competes on Food Network show

PROSSER, WA - A local teen recently made her national TV debut on the Food Network.

13-year-old Natilee Giles competed on Season 4 of Chopped Junior last week. Giles was in 6th grade when she first applied to compete on the Food Network. She didn't make it the first time but a year later, she tried again.

For those that aren't familiar with the show, Chopped Junior puts 4 young chefs against each other for the chance to win $10,000. Contestants are given a mystery basket of ingredients at the beginning of each round. Natilee didn't win this time around but she's already working to make it back on the Food Network.

"They just made a new show, All-star for Kids so i already applied for that one," said Giles.

Along with the chance to compete on national TV, Natilee and her family experienced New York City, all expenses paid.

So what's in the works for this aspiring chef? Natilee hopes to one day own a food truck.

