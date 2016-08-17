Nextdoor app helping families save money

YAKIMA, WA - With back to school time sneaking up on us, getting the kids everything they need can easily break the bank.



According to recent studies, most households spend at least $600 a year on back to school shopping.

Luckily, a new app is giving parents a way to connect with their neighborhoods and work together to find ways to save money this time of year.

Nextdoor, a free and private social network for local communities gives people a way to share knowledge of money-saving resources, like second hand textbooks and school uniforms, ways to buy supplies in bulk, carpool information, and after-school child care services.

Co-founder and CEO of the app, Nirav Tolia, says the app opens the door for users to create a more close-knit and helpful community, like neighborhoods used to be in the past.

"There's so many ways that our neighbors can help us," says Tolia. "We just need an easy way to connect and communicate with them. Over the last 10 or 20 years, we've lost that connection with the people around us. But technology can play a role in bringing that back."

In addition to back-to-school bargains, Nextdoor also allows users to stay safe by reporting criminal activity, find lost pets, organize neighborhood events, and find trusty resources, such as plumbers and babysitters.

