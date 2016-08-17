Kennewick firefighters respond to fully engulfed two story home Wednesday morning

Ellis told NBC Right Now the roadways surrounding this home may be blocked off for some time this morning as crews finish putting out the fire.

KENNEWICK, WA- Firefighters in Kennewick responded to a two story home on the 3100 Block of South Everett that caught fire Wednesday around 7 a.m.

Fire inspector Brian Ellis tells NBC Right Now everyone made it safely out of the home. Four or five different engines responded to the call. Crews found active fire in the upper portion and basement of the home. Right now, they do not know what caused the fire and plan to be on scene for several more hours.

