Department of Health confirms elderly woman dies from West Nile Virus

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus this year in Washington.

A Benton County woman in her 70s was most likely exposed to infected mosquitoes in Benton County. Tests to specifically identify West Nile virus as the cause of her illness were performed at the Washington State Public Health Laboratories.

A second reported case, a man in his 80s from Benton County, is currently hospitalized with West Nile virus disease. He was also most likely exposed to infected mosquitoes in Benton County.



So far this year, West Nile virus activity has been found in seven counties in eastern Washington. This region continues to be the "hot spot" in our state due to the combination of warm weather, standing water, and vegetation providing ideal habitat for mosquitoes and birds that carry the virus.

As of now, West Nile virus detections and reports include two people in Benton County, a horse in Yakima County, a bird in Spokane County, and mosquito samples from Adams, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Stevens and Yakima counties.