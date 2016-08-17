Kelso officer shoots, kills suspect after gas station assault

KELSO, WA - A Kelso police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday morning after the suspect had assaulted two store clerks and the officer with a walking stick at a gas station in Kelso, Washington.

The officer arrived at the Flying K, located at 103 West Main Street in Kelso, Washington, at about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to make a report following the suspect's shoplifting from the store. The officer found that two store clerks had been assaulted by the suspect with a walking stick.

The suspect had left the scene by the time he arrived, but he returned, entered through a different door and hit the officer from behind in the head with the stick. The officer then shot the man, who died at the scene.

The officer has been transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His name will not be released until the officer's family has been notified.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Kelso Chief of Police Andrew Hamilton said the suspect has drawn the attention of law enforcement for several incidents over the past week or so.

More details on this story as it develops.