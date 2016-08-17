Adams Elementary uses grant from Triumph Actuation Systems for beautification project

YAKIMA, WA - Adams Elementary School received a makeover just in time for the first day of the new school year.

Triumph Actuation Systems chose the elementary school to receive the Wings Grant this year, and the grant went toward a beautification effort.

Each year, Triumph selects a humanitarian cause from a list of applicants that it hopes will have a large impact on the Yakima community.

Brandon Hunt, the assistant principal at Adams Elementary, says that in an area like this, the help was definitely needed.

"We're highly in need of assistance at most times throughout the year," says Hunt. "Because we're so low-income, we need as much support from the community as we can possibly get."

The school's students and staff aren't the only ones who benefit from the project. Triumph Actuation engineer Jordon Vaughan says these efforts are important to all Triumph employees.

"We love the kids and the community, and we're here to help," he says. "So, it'll be good to hear about those kids and how well they like the stuff that we're doing today."

This year's project consisted of 150 volunteers who worked to renovate the campus by doing things like cleaning the playground, repainting curbs and hopscotch lines, planting trees, and adding backboards to the basketball hoops.

Everyone involved in the project says the community will be highly pleased with the school's new look, so be sure to stop by and check it out.