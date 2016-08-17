Highlights from the Yakima City Council meeting

The Yakima City Council held its most recent regular agenda business meeting on Tuesday, August 16th, 2016.



Action taken by the Council on August 16th included:



- Electing a new Mayor and Assistant Mayor (Kathy Coffey has been appointed as the new Mayor, along with Carmen Mendez as the new Deputy Mayor)

- Setting a November 9th date for an event celebrating the renaming the Southeast Yakima Community Center in honor of Henry Beauchamp



- Maintaining a homeless encampment at its present location on South 3rd Street



- Starting the environmental review process for the Yakima Central Plaza project and setting requirements for private fundraising efforts



You can watch the August 16th Yakima City Council meeting by using this link: http://bit.ly/2bo0Rs4.



Yakima City Council regular agenda business meetings air live on Charter Cable Channel 194 and are replayed at 7:00 pm the following night. The meetings are shown again at 9:00 am on the following Saturday and Sunday and are also available on the City of Yakima website - http://www.yakimawa.gov/.