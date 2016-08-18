Police still investigating deadly Hermiston Shootings

THIS JUST IN FROM HERMISTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Today is a sad day for the Hermiston School District. We are heartbroken to know that James “JJ” Hurtado was found dead yesterday.

JJ, an incoming freshman and student athlete, participated in cross country and wrestling. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, coaches, staff, friends, classmates, and others that are affected by this tragic loss.

A crisis flight team will be available at Hermiston High School today and Sandstone Middle School, to provide support services to those that may need assistance in dealing with the loss.

----------

THIS JUST IN: Members of the Hermiston Police Department, Oregon State Police and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office are saddened to report the following:

Tonight shortly after 8pm Oregon State Police detectives assisting with the investigation and working a specific task, located the body of James Hurtado in a remote, rugged area outside of Hermiston. Hurtado’s next of kin were notified by detectives and chaplains. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab (who assisted earlier in the day) has returned to the area and work has now begun on the recovery.

Detectives likely will be working this investigation until the early morning hours. Because it is believed the homicide of James took place well outside the service area of the Hermiston Police Department, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for that portion of today’s horrific events.

----------

UPDATE: Hermiston Police Department said officers arrived at 11:18 a.m. and made their way into 130 NW 11th Street where they found a 35-year-old woman in a bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. They also found 45-year-old Jason E. Huston & Kenneth E. Valdez of Hermiston.

Police said Valdez was found dead, from what is believed to have been a gunshot wound(s) and Huston was also found dead from what is believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Prior to being taken to the hospital, the woman was able to provide a detailed statement about what happened. The female also confirmed all 3 people knew each other.

Right now police are looking for 14-year-old James (JJ) Hurtado of Hermiston. Police said JJ is related to one of the people involved and was last seen with Huston Thursday morning at around 10:00 a.m. when he was picked up in Umatilla. Huston said he was taking JJ to McNary Park in Umatilla to play frisbee golf. Umatilla Police Dept. have helped to look in and around several locations around the city but said they've had no luck finding JJ.

Police said at this time, they're considering JJ Hurtado a Missing/Endangered Person and are are asking the public for any and all information regarding the whereabouts of JJ. Anyone with information can call the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 541-966-3651.

Search warrants have been written and will be served on both locations in Hermiston. An additional search warrant has been written for Huston’s car that was located on Bridge Road in Hermiston.

"At some point we may be able to release additional details on what transpired today but with our already limited resources stretched in three separate locations, our primary focus at this time is finding JJ." said Chief Jason Edmiston & Sheriff Terry Rowan.

PREVIOUS:

HERMISTON, OR - At 11:18 a.m., officers of the Hermiston Police Department responded to the 200 block of NW 11th Street on a report of a shooting.

The only information being released right now is that there is a contained crime scene, meaning police are not looking for any additional persons (at this time).

Two people are deceased and one person was transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The person being transported was able to provide officers an account of what transpired.

More on this story as it develops.