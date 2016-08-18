Tanker truck rolls and spills fuel near Port of Tacoma

FIFE, WA - A section of a major freeway in Washington state reopened shortly after noon after a tanker truck rolled over and spilled fuel near the Port of Tacoma.



Some of the 7,700 gallons of fuel the tanker was hauling spilled in the crash, which happened about 9:15 a.m. as the truck was approaching Interstate 5. The four-lane freeway closed for several hours Wednesday morning in both directions.



It reopened shortly after noon.



The driver wasn't hurt. Authorities had evacuated buildings within a half-mile radius of the scene.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Todd Bartolac said it was "a very delicate situation."