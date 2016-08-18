Take a 5-minute test drive to raise $20 for Hermiston High School soccer program

HERMISTON, OR – Tom Denchel Ford and Hermiston Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM have teamed up to help the boys’ soccer and football program at Hermiston High School.

Tom Denchel Ford will bring Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School event to the Hermiston community, in an effort to raise up to $6,000 for the Hermiston High School boys’ soccer program. Tom Denchel Ford will donate $20 for every person who takes the wheel and test drives a Ford vehicle at Hermiston High School, on August 27, 2016, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The soccer program could receive an additional $2,000 for eligible test drives on a 2017 Ford Escape, potentially increasing the earned amount up to $8,000 total.

Simultaneously, Hermiston Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM is sponsoring the Gridiron Challenge, in an effort to raise up to $5,000 for the football program. You can test drive a 1500, 2500, or 3500 RAM Truck, and Hermiston Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM will donate $20 in support of the football program. Eligible drivers can test drive a Ford vehicle and a RAM Truck to help both programs.

To participate in this exciting event and get behind the wheel of a Ford Escape or a RAM Truck, the driver must be 18 years of age, or older, and have a valid driver’s license. There is a limit of one test drive per household. All test drives last approximately 5 minutes. Drivers will be asked to complete a brief survey, based on his/her experience, to qualify for the donation.

On this same day, the football team will have their scrimmage from 9-11 a.m. at the Kennison Field and a soccer game will follow versus Umatilla at 6 and 8 p.m.