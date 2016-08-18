Veterans remains identified, taken from Tri-Cities to Medical Lake for proper burial

PASCO, WA - Dozens of veterans who have died finally have a resting place. That is thanks in part to a group of motorcycle riders from eastern Washington.



The Missing in America project is only a few years old. Its mission is to find unidentified remains of veterans, figure out who they are, and give them a proper burial.



Thursday a large group of motorcycle riders left from Pasco and met with other riders in Ritzville representing groups from all over Washington.



One local rider is Donald Hess. He is an Air Force veteran and said the ride is extra special for him. His father was in the Navy and Thursday he carried a Navy veteran's remains to their final resting place.



"So many of them are forgotten but you know it's part of the deal when you join that you were guaranteed a proper burial and with honors," said Hess.



Up to 100 motorcycle riders were expected to take part, all of them ending their ride with precious cargo at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. Police escorts from Pasco P.D. went all the way to Medical Lake with the riders.