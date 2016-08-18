Two suspects arrested after assaulting Safeway employee with stolen bottle of liquor

SUNNYSIDE, WA - At around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday evening, Sunnyside Police were dispatched to Safeway regarding a robbery and assault. The suspects had entered the business and tried to steal alcohol, but were confronted by a store employee after leaving the building.

While the employee was dealing with one suspect, the second hit the victim over the head with a bottle of liquor. The victim, a 42-year-old male, who has worked for Safeway since March, was transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital where he was treated and released after receiving numerous staples to close the head wound.

The suspects fled the scene. 19-year-old Max Cuevas was found hiding under a car approximately a block away and the juvenile was located in a traffic stop leaving the area.

The juvenile has been booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of robbery and assault. Cuevas has been booked and will be transported to the Yakima County Jail on charges of robbery and assault.