New Kittitas County ordinance bans vaping in public places

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Board of County Commissioners held a public conference today to discuss a new ordinance on vaping in public places.

Washington state banned smoking in public places ten years ago, and as of this morning, Kittitas County has now banned smoking vape pens and e-cigarettes for a very similar reason.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with Kasey Knutson from the Kittitas County Public Health Department and was told that a big concern with cigarettes was the people who were affected by secondhand smoke, which is what led to the ban of smoking in public places.

Now, ten years later with the introduction of e-cigarettes, Knutson says it has normalized the concept of smoking being bad for your health, and thus has been a big increase in the amount of youths smoking vape pens.

The Kittitas County Public Health Department wants to promote health and safety to the public, which led them to this ordinance, something that Knutson says she got a lot of positive feedback about.

"I think we've done such a good job working with the board of health and working with stake holders to really ensure that we've had a balanced ordinance," Knutson told us.

In the Public Health's media release, it says that there are no current clinical studies on the health safety of vaping, and it is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This means that people who are vaping have no way of knowing the effects it could have on their bodies.

Overall, they hope this ordinance will not only keep the general public safer and healthier, but that it will cause the number of young consumers to decrease.

If anyone has any questions regarding the new ordinance, they can call the Kittitas County Public Health Department.