Woman veers off road into Nasty Creek, requires rescue from firefighters

YAKIMA, WA - A woman had to be rescued from Nasty Creek earlier this morning.

The woman was traveling on Nasty Creek Road off of North Fork Road earlier today when she veered off the side of the road and ended up in the nearby creek.

A witness saw the car stuck in the creek and called West Valley Fire Department, who arrived in about twenty minutes.

One engine and a rescue vehicle were able to get her out of the vehicle without difficulty. She was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to Memorial Hospital. Firefighters told reporter Haley Gibbs that they don't know her name and have not heard an update on her status.

Firefighters also want to remind everyone to stay safe on the roads and pay attention when driving.