Three individual house fires keep firefighters busy in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters were called to yet another house fire in Yakima this morning.

House fires have been all too common over the last few weeks, and a total of three different fires burned just today alone.

The first was at the Canals Apartment Complex off of West Lincoln Avenue. Firefighters got the call at around 2:30 this morning, and when they arrived on the scene, two units at the complex were on fire. 35 firefighters responded, but four units ended up being destroyed and four families were displaced. Neighbors say that the fire was caused by an air conditioner.

The second fire happened around 9 this morning at the 1000 block of South 1st Avenue. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from a single family home. 25 firefighters responded, and it is believed the fire started on the back patio of the home before it spread to an RV on the property. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but crews believe it was electrical in nature.

The third fire happened near Summitview Avenue and Juanita Drive. Although the fire mostly burned through brush, its location near homes resulted in many crews responding, including 38 firefighters. Some fences were burned by the fire, but other than that no homes were damaged. One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation but was treated and released on the scene. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.